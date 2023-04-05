At Kurnool Medical College (KMC), five senior students were “sent home” as part of their suspension on charges of ragging. The college, within 48 hours, constituted a special team for inquiring about the issue, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

KMC, one of the largest teaching hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, witnessed a minor fight between seniors and juniors who are pursuing MBBS. The fight emerged after the juniors refused to bring cold drinks for their seniors which the former were forcefully asked to do during the convocation programme. The campus organised the convocation of KMC on the night of March 31, Thursday.

As per the principal...

KMC Principal Dr P Sudhakar responded to queries put forth by The New Indian Express regarding the incident and said that the act of ragging was executed by a group of seniors including a few second-year and third-year MBBS students who forced the juniors to bring cool drinks to their room. The juniors refused, resulting in arguments and quarrels between both groups. The hostel warden along with other professors reached the spot immediately after being informed via a phone call by the hostel warden and brought the situation under control, the principal said.

"As a precautionary measure, we sent five students from the hostel to their native and haven't suspended them," he said. The team formed to probe the incident will comprise the vice-principal and three senior professors and they have been asked to submit their report tomorrow, April 6, he added. He further added that the students who were asked to go home will be asked to come back with their parents to face the inquiry which will be conducted on April 6 and as per the report action will be taken.