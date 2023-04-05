Session II fof Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 begins tomorrow, April 6, 2023. The hall ticket for tomorrow has been released on the official site of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are appearing for the examination can download their ticket now by using their credentials like application number and date of birth.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam will be held across the country at various exam centres on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon for the first shift and 3 pm to 9 pm for the second shift. However, the BArch and BPlanning examinations will be for three-and-a-half hours.

Approximately 9.4 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the April session this time and here are the key exam day guidelines that candidates must keep in mind:

1) Candidates must report to the exam centre two hours before the commencement of the examination

2) Appearing candidates must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a self-declaration printed out from the NTA website

3) A transparent ballpoint pen is a must, students should avoid gel pens

4) Carry authorised photo IDs cards like Aadhaar and passport

5) Extra passport-size photographs

6) Sanitisers and transparent bottles are also allowed