Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) under Delhi University (DU) has started counselling sessions for students who claimed to have experienced trauma due to the alleged sexual harassment during its annual fest, informed Principal Poonam Kumria. The principal requested the students to avail the services of the counsellor as the college is concerned about the inconvenience experienced by them during the festival. This is her second statement on the issue in the last two days, as stated in a report by PTI.



A bunch of protests were organised against the principal following the incident on March 28, during the annual Shruti festival at the college, wherein, unidentified men infiltrated the campus and harassed the students.



The students also alleged attempts to "saffronise” the college, claiming increased surveillance and curtailment of freedom of speech at the hands of the newly-appointed principal, as stated in the report by PTI.



The management had also requested the police to send a lady officer to the college on Wednesday, April 5, to register the students' complaints, said Kumria in her statement.



Recording statements

"Being concerned with the inconvenience experienced by some of the students of the College, the management of Indraprastha College for Women has requested the SHO, Civil Lines to send a lady officer to the College between 12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM 5th April 2023 to register the complaints of the students who experienced trauma from the individuals who entered the College premises unauthorisedly," her statement issued on Tuesday, read. She further requested all the students along with other stakeholders to be present in the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) room with all the material available to them.



"The management of the college is also concerned about the trauma experienced by some of the students and for that purpose, the College has requested the counsellor of the College to provide counselling to the students suffering, because of this unfortunate incident.” Furthermore, the statement informed about the timings of the counselling services by stating, “The Counsellor will be available in the counselling room of the College between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM from 5 April 2023 to 8 April 2023.”



Following the protests of the students of IP College, who alleged that unidentified men climbed the college boundary and harassed several women students during the festival, a committee was formed by the DU to look into "the grievances raised by the students" and asked to submit its report before the panel in a week.



FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant).



After an outcry, Delhi University (DU) released its first statement on Monday, asking for punishment for all those responsible for the incident and pronouncing that all the information received by it will be provided to the law-enforcement agency with a request to expedite the investigation.



Meanwhile, the students demanded the resignation of the principal and asked the college management to assemble a general body meeting to discuss the issue.