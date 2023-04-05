When it comes to applications received for Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG), the number stands at over 14 lakh this year, 2023. University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on April 4, Tuesday, that there has been an increase of 41% from the debut edition last year, as stated in a report by PTI.

In terms of the number of applicants, CUET-UG becomes the second-largest entrance exam in the country. CUET-UG 2022 being the debut edition received 12.50 lakh registrations, of which, 9.9 lakh submitted their applications, says a report by PTI.

The largest entrance test in India remains the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for medical admissions with approximately 18 lakh registrations.

How many more registrations were received this year in total when compared to the debut edition?

"In 2023 CUET-UG, a total of 16.85 lakh students registered (themselves). Out of 16.85 lakh, 13.995 lakh paid the application fee and submitted the application form, an increase of 4 lakh students (from last year). In 2023, there is a 41 per cent increase in the total number of students who will sit for CUET-UG," Kumar said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Delhi University (DU) receives the maximum number of applications for CUET-UG which is followed by Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Jamia Millia Islamia. The maximum number of applicants are from Uttar Pradesh and followed by Delhi and Bihar.

"We have also seen an increase in the number of participating universities. In 2022, it was 90, but in 2023 it rose to 242. This significant rise indicates that CUET-UG is becoming a popular option for admissions in undergraduate programmes," Kumar said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there’s a rise in the number of applicants with an increase of 6.3 times than last year.

The number of applicants from other countries also increased with 1,000 students from 74 countries this year. The number was 59 countries in 2022.

The number of students from northeastern states who will take CUET-UG has increased by 31 per cent as compared to 2022.

Last year, 4.34 lakh applicants were girls and 5.56 lakh were boys and the numbers are 6.51 lakh and 7.48 lakh respectively this year.

"The number of submitted applications in 2023 for OBC-NCL (OBC-Non Creamy Layer), General-unreserved, and EWS category students is 4,61,022; 6,42,443; and 60,611, respectively. This indicates a rise of 45.2 per cent, 39.6 per cent and 20.5 per cent in the OBC-NCL, General-unreserved and EWS category applications compared to 2022," the UGC Chairman added.

The last date for applications for CUET-UG was March 30 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 31 in three shifts this year.

In the debut edition of CUET-UG which was conducted in July 2022, there were certain glitches reported which made the National Testing Agency (NTA) call off the exam at various centres.

The UGC chairman had then said the exam at certain centres have been cancelled following reports of "sabotage".