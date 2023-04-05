The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) and the Educational Rating and Assessment (ERA) Foundation are conducting mock tests for engineering aspirants free of cost ahead of the entrance examination.

A combined entrance examination for COMEDK UGET and ERA’s Uni-GAUGE will be held on Sunday, May 28 for admission to over 150 private engineering colleges in Karnataka and 55 private and deemed universities across the country. The exam will be held in two shifts on the same day: from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm, which is the evening shift.

“Many students might not be familiar with the process of online computer-based entrance examinations so we are providing them with an opportunity in the form of multiple mock tests. These mock tests will be completely free of cost and the students, who are anxious, can understand the process of the examination, can learn how to time their skills for the exam, how to revisit previous questions and so on” explained Dr S Kumar, Executive Secretary, COMEDK.

The tests can be accessed via the official COMEDK website.

Eligibility

Candidates from across India who have passed Class XII or equivalent examination with a minimum of 45 per cent marks are eligible for the entrance examinations. The students applying should have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with English as a compulsory subject in the last two years.

The applicants can register via www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com before Monday, April 24, at 4.30 pm. Students can also visit these official websites for further information about the entrance exam. The test will be conducted online at 410 centres in over 180 towns and cities across India.

Diploma candidates are not eligible to take the entrance test as there are no lateral entry admissions.

Registration fee, other details

While registering, the applicant can either opt for only COMEDK-UGET, only Uni-GAUGE exam, or both. The COMEDK-UGET accounts for about 20,000 seats in 150 private engineering colleges in Karnataka, while the Uni-GAUGE is for admission in 55 self-financed private universities across the country.

However, there will be a single combined examination for both options.

The applicants will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,800 for COMEDK-UGET and Rs 1,600 while registering for Uni-GAUGE exam. If the student wants to be considered for both options, they will have to pay Rs 2,950 during the registration process.

An editing window will be open for the applicants between April 26 to April 29 for editing select fields in the application form. However, the editing option for critical/unique areas like applicant name, date of birth, email ID, phone number, ID proof, and so on is not available.

Exam pattern

The COMEDK-UGET is a three-hour-long computer-based (CBT) entrance test. The question paper will comprise 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of one mark each. The questions will be based on Class XI and XII syllabi for Physics, Chemistry and Math with equal weightage for all subjects.

There is no negative marking for wrong answers. However, in the event of a tie in the test score, the principle of least negative responses will be adopted. The medium of the test is English only.

Important dates

The Test Admission Ticket (TAT) for the exam will be made available online on Thursday, May 18 at 10 am and the applicants can download the same before the date of the examination, that is, Sunday, May 28.

The tentative date for the release of the provisional answer key and the opening of the objection window is May 30.