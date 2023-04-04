The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS theory hall tickets for the upcoming secondary and senior secondary public exams 2023. Candidates appearing for the April and May sessions of the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of NIOS at sdms.nios.ac.in.

The scheduled commencement of the NIOS public exams 2023 for Class X and Class XII is on April 6. It is mandatory for students to carry their NIOS hall ticket 2023 to the examination hall.

Here is how a candidate can download their hall ticket:

1) Visit the official website of NIOS

2) Click on the exam and results section on the homepage

3) Go to the examination section

4) Click on the hall ticket link

5) Enter your enrollment number

6) NIOS hall ticket will appear

7) Download the hall ticket for future use



It is important to note that students can only download the hall ticket if they have paid the exam fee and if their photograph is available with NIOS. In case the hall ticket is not generated due to the absence of the photo, they should contact their Regional Centre immediately. Students must also ensure that they have all the necessary documents before appearing for their exams.