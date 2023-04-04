Appropriate legal action against the four dance teachers accused of sexual harassment by the students was assured by the Kalakshetra Foundation's governing board on Monday, April 3. The board gave an oral assurance to meet all the demands of the students which includes firing the four teachers and recognising the students’ union. However, no official notification on these matters was issued by the college till 10 pm, Monday, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"The management has assured us orally that action will be initiated against the four. The notification regarding their dismissal is likely to come before April 5, otherwise, we have made it clear that we won't appear for the examination," said a student.

TNIE reached out to a governing board member who confirmed that the board has unanimously agreed to take action considering the best interest of students. "The governing board today met and discussed all the issues raised by students and the current scenario at Kalakshetra. We met students and some parents also. We are here to work for the benefit of students. We have agreed to meet the demands of students. All things will be done legally and as per process," said PT Narendran, a member of the governing board.

Rescheduling of exam

A circular rescheduling the semester examinations which was cancelled due to the students’ protest was issued by the college management earlier in the day. But the students responded strongly against the circular saying they won't appear for exams until their demands are met.

A report on the Kalakshetra issue was submitted to Chief Secretary Irai Anbu by AS Kumari, Tamil Nadu Women Commission Chairperson, on Monday. The report was based on her interaction with the agitating students and the management of the college from Friday, March 31. Kalakshetra Director Revathi Ramachandran appeared before the commission on Monday and addressed the questions about the measures taken by them on the sexual harassment allegations and about the functioning of the internal complaints committee of the institute.

To ensure students' safety, Kumari asked the director not to allow any of the four teachers accused of sexual harassment inside the college premises for the time being. "To ensure based on students, I asked the director not to allow any of the four accused persons inside the campus."