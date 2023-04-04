Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak Law Admission 2023 registration to end on April 10, 2023. Aspiring candidates can apply online through the official site of IIM Rohtak at iimrohtak.ac.in. This is for a Five Year Integrated Programme in Law (BBA+LLB) at IIM Rohtak. The last date for candidates to register through their Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 scorecard is April 20, 2023. The Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPM Aptitude Test or IPMAT) 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 20, 2023.

The eligibility criteria for candidates who can apply for the integrated programme include Class X qualification or SSC with a minimum of 60 per cent marks and qualification of Class XII or HSC. The age limit set for candidates is 20 years of age as of June 30, 2023. In addition to that candidates who will complete their Class XII or HSC or equivalent exam in June 2023 can also apply for the integrated programme.

Aspiring candidates will be shortlisted based on the eligibility criteria and their CLAT 2023 scores. The shortlisted candidates will further have to appear for a personal interview to finally get selected. Students will also be evaluated based on their academic record, general awareness and communication skills in the interview round.