Classes for all the technical institutions approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will begin by September 15 for the current academic year (2023-24). This information was shared by the Council in its academic calendar.

Admissions to first-year and lateral entry admissions to second-year courses in Engineering and Technology will also be completed by September 15. Additionally, September 11 is the designated deadline for cancellation of seats in technical courses with a complete refund of the fee, as mentioned in a report by the Hindustan Times.

AICTE will grant or refuse approvals to institutions by June 10, and the deadline for granting approval after an appeal is June 30. Meanwhile, July 31 is the deadline for the grant of affiliation by the concerned university or board. This schedule is applicable to all institutes, with slight changes for the standalone PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management)/PGCM (Post Graduate Certificate in Management) institutions.

The report by Hindustan Times notes that for institutes offering open/ODL (Open and Distance Learning) courses, the schedule for various activities will be as per the policies of the University Grants Commission (UGC). This is as per the instructions by AICTE, which is a national-level apex advisory body, in charge of developing technical education in India.