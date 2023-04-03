Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, April 2, said that the state government is putting up a master plan targeting the comprehensive development of the Wayanad government medical college. It was on the occasion of inaugurating the newly constructed multi-speciality block and cath lab at the medical college that he was speaking. The medical college is made available to offer many facilities which can provide medical care to people from the neighbouring districts too, chief minister added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Pinarayi further stated that the Wayanad district is on the way for overall development as his government has many projects planned for it.

Health Minister Veena George presided over the inaugural function. While delivering her presidential address, the health minister said that a pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility will be set up at Wayanad medical college by linking the pediatric unit of Kozhikode Government Medical college. The government is ensuring self-sufficiency in the district by providing all modern medical care facilities.

The seven-storey multi-speciality block was constructed by spending Rs 45 crore while the cath lab was set up by spending Rs 8 crore. The multi-speciality block houses a medical OP, X-Ray unit, radiology, nephrology, dialysis unit, male and female wards and parking facility, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.