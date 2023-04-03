The deadline to apply for the Vellore Institute of Technology Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2023 has been extended until April 5, Wednesday. Those who wish to apply for the examination can do so through the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. This will provide aspiring candidates with additional time to finish their applications.

VITEEE is scheduled to take place from April 17 to April 23 and is a gateway to securing admission into engineering fields at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The exam is designed to assess students’ skills and aptitude for admission into these courses.

In addition, VIT has opened the slot booking process for exam test centres, which can be done through the official website. Here is how students can book slots:

1) Go to the official website and click on the slot booking link

2) Click on the slot booking link and put in your credentials

3) Choose your exam date, city and centre

4) Confirm it and download the e-admit card

Here is how to apply for VITEEE 2023:

1) Visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in

2) Add your details like name, email and date of birth

3) Once registration is complete, login with your registered email ID, password and verification code

4) Fill the application form and upload documents

5) Save, submit and pay

6) Download application form for future use