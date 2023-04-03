Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2023 scorecards will be released today by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar. Candidates can download their scorecards through the official website of JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

The JAM 2023 for MSc was conducted on February 12 and the results were declared on March 21. Initially, the results were expected to be announced on March 22, but to the delight of many aspirants, the link was activated a day earlier than the scheduled date. IIT JAM is a gateway for candidates to secure admission into top-tier MSc programmes offered by various IITs and other premier institutions across India. Aspirants who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website by logging in with their credentials.

Here is how candidates can download the JAM 2023 scorecard:

1) Visit the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in

2) Click on the IIT JAM results link on the homepage

3) Enter your credentials like email ID or enrollment ID along with JOAPS Password

4) Now login and the scorecard will appear

5) Download the scorecard and save it for future use

The online application for admission is all set to begin from April 11 and close on April 25, 2023. The exam result will serve as a gateway to admission in esteemed institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), among others.