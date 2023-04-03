Students of Indraprastha College (IP) College for Women in Delhi have appealed to all the students of Delhi University (DU) to stand in solidarity with them. And for the same, they have organised a protest at the gate of IP College today, April 3.

"From KNC to Gargi, from MH to DRC and now IPCW - We the women of DU demand answers. #JusticeForIPStudents," declares the poster shared by Secretary of All Indian Students' Association (AISA) DU, Anjali, on Twitter.

Read Also : “Enough is enough”: AISA DU organises collective Azadi march against IPCW, Holi, other DU incidents

AISA, SFI (Students' Federation of India) and KYS Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) had organised an Azadi March on March 1, Saturday, against all the recurring injustices at DU, particularly towards female students. Gender minority colleges like Gargi College, Miranda House and most recently, IP college, have noted instances of unidentified men trespassing during college fests and misbehaving with the students.

At IP College, during the second day of their annual fest on on March 28, unidentified men infiltrated the campus. Students alleged that they were harassed, groped and cat-called but the police and the administration did nothing to arrest or take action against the situation. Protests were carried out specifically against this, most recently on March 1 by the students of the IP college demanding justice.