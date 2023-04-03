Students of Indraprastha College For Women had initiated a protest in front of the gate of IP College today, April 3, at 11 am. Student groups from All Indian Students' Association (AISA) and KYS Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) had gathered. Protesting students were detained by Delhi Police, the students shared.

"About 15 AISA activists have been detained from IPCW gate and are being taken to Burari Police Station," AISA students informed. They also alleged that they were manhandled.



"More than 200 students are demanding a general body meeting of the college from the principal...," stated the student group.

Why were students protesting?

On March 28, during the second day of the annual fest at IP College, unidentified men entered the college and allegedly sexually harassed the students. This is not the first time that something like this has happened at a college under Delhi University. Previously, similar incidents were reported when fests were conducted at Gargi College and Miranda House as well.

It is against these series of incidents at gender minority colleges of DU that students and student groups were protesting on April 1. They had taken out an Azadi March and were detained by the Delhi Police. On the same day, IP College students too had taken out another march demanding action against the perpetrators.