The Delhi Commission for Women on Monday, April 3, launched an inquiry into the repeated claims of inappropriate behaviour towards women during college fests. This happened after the recent incident at Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) under Delhi University where, on March 28, unidentified men infiltrated the campus and allegedly sexually harassed the students.



To ensure that no similar cases occurs in the future, the women's panel took essential measures by issuing summonses to Delhi Police and Delhi University officials, asking them to appear before it with the details of the guideline they have, as stated in a report by PTI.

Read Also : “Enough is enough”: AISA DU organises collective Azadi march against IPCW, Holi, other DU incidents



The women's panel said, "This inquiry is on the overall issue so that strong systems are created to deter such incidents in the future. Earlier, the DCW (Delhi Commission for Women) had issued notices to the Delhi Police and IP College to inquire into the specific case of harassment.”



To recall, during a fest last week at the Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women, a few men scaled the college's boundary walls, as alleged by the college students, and "harassed several students". After which, several students and student groups carried out protests demanding action against these unidentified men and seeking justice for the victims.