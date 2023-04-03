Mumbai Police have arrested a Class XII student from Gujarat for allegedly posting a tweet that the aircraft of Akasa airline “will go down”, an official said on April 3 Monday.

The private airline had lodged a complaint with the Airport Police Station after the tweet was posted, based on which an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation), the official said.

The 18-year-old student had tweeted "AkasaAir Boeing 737 Max will go down", he said. The IP address of the tweet was traced down to Surat in Gujarat by the city police and the student was arrested on March 27 by the team.

The accused told the police that he was interested in knowing about the aircraft and he was not aware of the consequences that will result from such a post on social media. The student also told the police that his intention was not to create chaos, the official stated.

After one-day custody, the accused was released on a bail of Rs 5,000 as his exams were going on as stated by PTI.