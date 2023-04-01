The Special investigation team (SIT) has sent notices to TSPSC member Prof Bandi Linga Reddy and Secretary Anita Ramachandran to appear before it with regards to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group I exam paper leak, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The SIT hopes to learn from them the roles and responsibilities of their personal assistants Praveen and Ramesh, who have already been arrested. Additionally, the SIT might also question them on the process of the recruitment of the contract staff who are working for the commission and in which way they could have been involved in the menace. The SIT is looking forward to recording the statements of all seven members of the commission.

The SIT, which is under tremendous pressure to take the case to its logical conclusion, is now trying to understand the process of recruitment. The 15 persons arrested by the SIT so far in the scandal included employees of TSPSC and its outsourced staff.



It has been found that as many as 15 question papers of six examinations were leaked. Police are also tracking the financial transactions of those involved and are also not ruling out the moving of funds through the hawala route as some students from abroad also took the examinations.