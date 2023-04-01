Police have booked a dance instructor of the city-based Kalakshetra Foundation for alleged sexual harassment, following which the agitating students have called off their protest. The action against the dance teacher came after a complaint from a former student. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had assured action over the matter after it came up in the Assembly.



The students said they were calling off the protest "for now", even as some of them accused three more teachers of sexually harassing both girls and boys studying in the institution, which comes under the Ministry of Culture. Additionally, Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women Chairperson AS Kumari said she had also held inquiries with students on the matter earlier.



Here's what students wrote in the letter:

As per the letter, the staff names are Assistant Professor Hari Padman, and repertory artists Sanjit Lal, Sai Krishnan and Sreenath. Students have also faced body shaming, verbal abuse and casteist remarks from serving director Revathi Ramachandran and the Head of the Dance Department Dr Jyolsna Menon, the letter said.



"These incidents pertain to instances of decades of sexual abuse faced by current and former students. These involve several serving male teachers, one of whom has been here for close to two decades," the letter read. Further, "Casteist remarks have had been hurled against students. They have refrained from speaking up fearing retribution and dismissal. The students who have faced such abuses have opened up on conditions on anonymity, and wish to maintain it," it added.



Allegations by students



The students also alleged that the director paid no heed to the complaints raised, both orally and in written form. "As our complaints have been summarily dismissed, we write to you demanding action against Director Ramachandran and Head of Dance Department Dr Jyolsna Menon," the students urged in the letter. Additionally, they stated, "We also demand reconstitution of the internal complaints committee. The IC must include a Student representative decided by the Students Union."