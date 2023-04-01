National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 Session II city intimation link. Those candidates who are appearing for the exam can now check the information as the exam city intimation link is available on the official website jeemain.nta. nic.in

Here are steps to check JEE Main 2023 Session II city intimation:

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on JEE Main Exam 2023 Session II city intimation link

3. Login with the required details

4. Click on submit

5. Exam city intimation details will appear on the screen

6. Download for future reference



Further, a point to note is that the agency has issued 2 links for candidates to check and download their exam city. Additionally, the admit card is expected to be out soon on the official website. The examination for Session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.