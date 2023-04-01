The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed ICAI CA May exam 2023 in Karnataka that was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023. The new revised session is set to be conducted on May 20, 2023, at the same time (2 pm to 5 pm) and examination centre. The official notice of postponement can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

But why was the exam postponed? According to the official notice, due to the General Election of the Legislative Assembly in the State of Karnataka, the ICAI Group I, Paper 4 (Taxation) scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023 stands postponed. This paper was scheduled to be held at the examination centres at Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Hubli, Kalaburgi, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Mangalore, Mysore, Raichur, Shimoga, Sirsi, Tumakuru, Udupi and Vijayapura.

Further, admit cards already issued will be valid for the revised date as well. Additionally, the institute has stated that the schedule of examination in respect of all other cities and dates shall remain unchanged. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of ICAI, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.