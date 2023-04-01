The Kejriwal Government's Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will launch five new schools of science and social science from the academic session 2023-24 as part of the institution's expansion project. The new schools will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Public Policy, Mathematics & Data Science, Indigenous Knowledge & Tribal Studies, Media Studies, and Philosophy & Religion Studies, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

To discuss the development of the new schools, Education Minister Atishi held a review meeting with the officials from the higher education department and AUD. In this context, speaking about the expansion of AUD and new schools, Atishi said, "The addition of these new schools at AUD is a positive step towards improving the quality of higher education in India and preparing students as per rapidly changing industrial demands. Programmes offered by AUD will especially focus on developing new age 21st-century skills among students."



What will the new schools at AUD do?

Further, she added that the programmes to be offered by the new schools are being designed in consultation with experts from the respective field, which will help in bridging the gap between academic research and practical applications. Moreover, the new schools would raise the benchmark for innovative higher education in India and promote diversity and innovation in the field of higher education, she added.

Additionally, the specialised programmes in public policy, mathematics and data science, and media studies will equip students with specialised knowledge and skills that are in demand in today's job market. In addition, the new schools will incorporate 21st-century skills into their curriculum, including critical thinking, problem-solving, digital literacy, collaboration, entrepreneurship and global awareness, she stressed.



It is to be noted that as a part of AUD's expansion project, the Kejriwal Government is building two new campuses of Ambedkar University at Dheerpur and Rohini. The Ambedkar University campus at Rohini is spread over 1,64,130 sqm. The campus at Dheerpur is spread over 2,00,759 sqm. Subsequently, the launch of these new schools is a positive development for the education sector in India. The addition of the five new schools is part of AUD's expansion project, which aims to enhance student strength to about 26,000 in the future, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.