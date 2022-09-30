The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad (EFLU) has begun the admission process for its undergraduate programmes from today, September 30. Candidates who wish to apply for the programmes can register using the registration link available on the university website www.efluniversity.ac.in.



The registration link will remain open from September 29 to October 6, 2022, as stated in a press release by the university. The admissions have begun following the announcement of the results of the Common University Entrance test (CUET) 2022.



More details on the admission process



Candidates need not pay any application or admission processing fee to register for the UG programmes. “Candidates are advised to read the Undergraduate (UG) Prospectus carefully and make sure they satisfy the admission criteria before registering for various UG programmes offered by the EFLU,” the press release stated.



For further details, candidates are advised to contact the help desk of the university on 040-27689447 or 040-27689733.