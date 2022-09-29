Madhya Pradesh has postponed the state-level combined counselling for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2022 due to “unavoidable reasons”. The Director of Medical Education in the state issued a notice stating, “The candidates participating in the counselling of NEET PG 2022 are informed that the State Level Combined Counselling, the first phase of the NEET PG counselling has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The revised timetable of counselling will be displayed on the prescribed portal and website very soon.”

What happened earlier?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had announced that it will be withdrawing the provisional results for the first round of counselling for NEET PG 2022 that was posted on September 27. The MCC, in a notice issued on its official website on September 28, said that the decision was being taken "in larger public interest" because some PG Diplomate of National Board (DNB) colleges had failed to complete their address profile on the MCC portal, which is hosting the counselling.

Due to this, the seats of these colleges were not visible on the portal during the choice filling process of the counselling, even though these seats had been included in the seat matrix and were available to the aspirants. Now, the MCC has released a fresh schedule of choice filling for students who have registered for the first round.

Candidates in MP have been advised to visit the Directorate’s website www.medicaleducation.mp.gov.in and keep an eye on the online portal as well.