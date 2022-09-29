As per the National Testing Agency's schedule, the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2022 application correction window will be opened today, September 29. Candidates are allowed to edit their CUET PG application form till September 30, 2022, 11.50 pm, as stated in a report by Times Now.

How can one edit? After visiting the official website, candidates are instructed to log in with their application number and date of birth. Following this, the changes can be made in the concerned application form.

What are the important sections to re-check? Candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) and choice of universities.

In its official notice, NTA states, "Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Category, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable."

Furthermore, it was on September 26, 2022, the results of the CUET PG were announced. The exam was conducted from September 1 to 12, 2022 (except for September 8) for admission to the PG courses offered by the participating institutes.