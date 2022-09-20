The organising team of the Joint Entrance Exam 2023 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has said that it has received almost 30 letters from students requesting an extra attempt for the Class XII batch of 2021 JEE Advanced aspirants.

"We have received between 25-30 representations from students regarding this matter. The letters have been handed over to the Chairman of the organising committee," an official from IIT Guwahati told EdexLive.

However, while IIT Guwahati is the organising institution for JEE Advanced 2023, the issue concerns all 23 IITs. "IIT Guwahati will not be making this decision alone. A meeting will be called with all concerned IITs and these issues will be discussed. In the meantime, we cannot comment on the same. The decision should be reflected in the information brochure for JEE Advanced 2023," the IIT Guwahati official told EdexLive.

The All India Students' Union (AISU) has been sending representations to IIT Guwahati on the matter and Navneet Singh, National General Secretary of AISU told EdexLive that more than 1,300 JEE Advanced aspirants from the Class XII batch of 2021 had reached out to them to amplify their cause.

"These students also suffered because of the pandemic. Education and training shifted online and students struggled to adapt. In rural areas, accessibility was a huge issue. And since only two attempts in consecutive years are allowed for JEE Advanced exam, the manner in which it was conducted in 2021 and 2022 does not give the students a fair shot at the test. Hence, they are demanding that an extra attempt be provided in 2023, at the very least to the students who have not exhausted both their attempts already," he said.

This same measure was taken for the batch of 2020, which had also been impacted by the pandemic. The Joint Admissions Board (JAB) announced an extra attempt in 2022 for students who were eligible to give the exam in 2020 and 2021 but were not able to do so.