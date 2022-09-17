The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for phase II of the University Grants Commission - National Entrance Test (UGC-NET) 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The second phase of the examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres from September 20 to September 30, 2022 for 64 subjects. The test determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the position of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates who wish to download the admit card can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1. Log onto the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that says UGC NET Admit Card 2022 available on the home page

3. Enter the login details and click on submit

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and save it for future use

The UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. The exam was postponed in December 2021 due to COVID-19. As a result, the June 2022 schedule of the exam has been delayed. Meanwhile, the NTA has released UGC NET December 2021 schedule for Phase III of the exam. It will be conducted on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022.