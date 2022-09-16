The first provisional allotment list of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) was released on Thursday, September 15. Out of the total 14,546 students eligible for admissions in the first round, tentative seat allotment was done for 11,595, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Almost 79% of students have expressed their desire to join the courses. However, a clear picture as to how many will enroll in colleges after the first round will emerge only after August 22.

TNEA officials said the higher education department has come up with a novel initiative to check the wastage of seats in premier engineering colleges. As per the new rule, all students will have to pay fees within seven days of being allotted a seat via online counselling and report at their respective colleges, failing which, the seat would be considered vacant and re-allotted to another student.

Every year, after NEET results, hundreds of students leave Engineering seats allotted to them to pursue MBBS. "As many as 5,233 candidates have accepted the allotted seats and joined too, while 4,269 have accepted the tentative allotment but have applied for upward movement. This means the seats that will fall vacant due to non-payment of fees within seven days will be allotted to these students," said a TNEA official to The New Indian Express.

According to TNEA officials, akin to previous years, this year, too, Computer Science is the most preferred course. Candidates who scored cut-off marks between 200 and 184.5 were called for the first round of counselling. Out of the total 14,546 students called for the first round, only 12,294 filled choices. The second round of counselling will begin on September 25.