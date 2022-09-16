The Government of Telangana has declared holidays for all educational institutions tomorrow, September 17. This notification regarding a general holiday was stated in an official order which was released today, September 16. The holiday was declared owing to Telangana Jathiya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam.

This is for all educational intuitions including, government, government-aided and private. A holiday has been declared for government offices as well.

"The Government hereby declare General Holiday on 17.09.2022 (Saturday) for the Government Offices, all educational institutions (Private, Aided and Government) located in the Telangana State on the occasion of "Telangana Jateeya Samalkyata Dinotsavam," read the official statement.

Even Osmania University put out a communique declaring a holiday on September 17, 2022, for all the colleges under its jurisdiction. But it also informed that the flag hoisting programme will be conducted at the Arts College, as per schedule.

It also announced that all the examinations under Osmania University have been postponed due to the general holiday which has been declared tomorrow. This was a separate communique which was put out by the Controller of Examinations, Osmania University.

The communique also informed that the rescheduled dates of the postponed examinations will be announced later.

