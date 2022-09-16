The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 will be conducted on March 5, 2023.

The NBEMS released the tentative schedule for all upcoming exams conducted by it. It released a notice regarding the same today, Sepetmber 16.

According to the schedule, the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE 2023) will be conducted on December 4, 2022. This lays to rest any speculations that the National Exit Test (NExT) which was proposed by the National Medical Commission as a replacement for the NEET PG and the FMGE will be conducted beginning next year. Also, the Foreign Dental Screening Test will be conducted on December 4 as well, according to the tentative schedule.

As per the schedule, the NEET PG 2023 exam is listed for March 5, whereas the NEET MDS 2023 exam is scheduled for January 8. The DNB/DrNB final practical examination for the June 2022 session will be conducted in October/November 2022, while the exam for the December 2022 session will be conducted in February/March/April 2023. The Formative Assessment Test 2022 is scheduled for December 10, 2022.

The tentative schedule states that the Fellowship Entrance Test will be conducted on January 20, 2023 and the FNB Exit examination will be conducted in February/March 2023.

The counselling for the NEET PG 2022 session is currently underway. The exam was conducted on May 21 this year.

The NBEMS has advised students to regularly check the official notices on its website for the exact dates of these exams. The official websites of the NBEMS are natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.