The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has activated the Change of Category option on its portal for NEET PG candidates who will be participating in the 2022 Counselling. This is meant for those students who have opted for the Reserved categories but are unable to claim seats in these categories.



"It is for the information of NEET-PG, 2022 candidates who had inadvertently filled their category as SC/ ST/ EWS/ OBC in the registration form of NBE but later realised that they are unable to claim reserved category seat due to any reason," the notice reads.



Through the Change of Category option, which is available on the front page of the Registration form, the candidates can change their category from SC/ST/OBC/EWS to UR (Unreserved). The candidates can also change their nationality from NRI to INDIAN.



The students who have no need to change their category need not avail this facility. However, those students who opt to change their categories must be aware that the change will apply to all the rounds of NEET PG counselling, and it cannot be undone.



"Also, once Candidates change their category from SC/ST/OBC/EWS to UR category or nationality from ‘NRI’ to ‘INDIAN’ they will be deemed to be UR/ Indian for further rounds of counselling and they will not be able to change their category back to SC/ST/OBC/EWS or nationality to NRI," the MCC notice cautions.



"It is again informed that the Candidates can avail the facility of ‘Change of Category/ Nationality’ only once. Also, as per the Counselling policy of MCC of DGHS, MoHFW, benefit of OBC reservation is given to candidates of OBC-NCL category who belong to Central List of OBC," it adds.