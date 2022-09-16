Problems seem to be mounting for students of Odisha who are pursuing medical education from different universities in Ukraine. Not only are they now worried about their transcripts which they had submitted to their respective universities in the war-torn country but also the mobility option that has been offered to them by their parent institution, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Besides, many of the universities have blocked the students' access to their electronic journals due to non-payment of dues as a result of which they are unable to attend online classes since September 1.

A majority of students from Odisha were pursuing medical education from Kharkiv while the rest were studying in Lviv and Vinnytsia.

"The universities have asked us to either provide the 'power of attorney' to any agent or nominee who can collect the transcripts on our behalf or we collect the transcripts ourselves from the university after clearing all the dues. Who would be willing to go back to the country under the current circumstances?" asked Pratik Dhal, a medical student of Kharkiv Medical University.

Students further alleged that the academic mobility programme being offered by the Ukraine government to Indian students is actually not feasible.

Odisha students of Kharkiv University have been offered an academic mobility option — which refers to temporary relocation (for the period of conflict) — to universities in Georgia. The final degree, though, will be provided by the parent university. "Georgia does not have an Indian embassy. None of us will go there to study, putting our lives at risk," said Dhal.

Another student of the university, Pankaj Kumar Mohanta said the National Medical Commission recently allowed a mobility programme for Ukraine-returnee students to universities in 29 other countries including Europe. "However, admissions in Europe are already over and education standards in other countries like Israel, Iran, and Azerbaijan are below the standards of Ukraine universities," he said.