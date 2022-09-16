A fourth-year student of Aeronautical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras was found dead in his hostel room here, police officials said.

The student, identified as Subhranshu Sarkar and hailing from Odisha, was, according to his classmates, in a state of depression for the past couple of days, as stated in a report by IANS.

Kotturpuram police in Chennai told the media persons that the student had not come out of his room since Thursday (September 15) morning and when his friends knocked on his hostel room's door by evening, there was no response. When the door was broken open, he was found dead in the room, as per IANS.

The Kotturpuram police were called in and they recovered the body and sent it to Royapettah Government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and police investigation has commenced.

IIT Madras authorities when contacted, told IANS that the parents of Subranshu Sarkar have been intimated and that they were on their way to the college campus to retrieve the body.

A fourth year student at IIT-Madras and hailing from Kerala told IANS that the institution has set a high standard for itself in academics and this has led to some students becoming mentally affected.

Other cases in IITs

A 23-year-old, from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, September 7, at a lodge near the institute where he was staying, the police said. The student went to the terrace of the lodge where he had been staying temporarily and jumped to his death in the early hours of Wednesday, they added, as stated in a report by PTI.

Police had said that on August 31, a 25-year-old MTech student had allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in his room at the same institute, as per PTI.

In fact, another incident was reported on September 6 wherein a 32-year-old PhD scholar at IIT Kanpur allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, the police said, as per PTI.