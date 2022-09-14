The National Testing Agency has opened a correction window for aspirants of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 for students to make amendments to the details they've submitted. The CUET UG results will be announced by the NTA tomorrow, on September 15.

In a notice, University of Delhi said that the correction window can be used by aspirants to change their 'Choice of Universities' under the UG admissions. Those who select University of Delhi can then login to DU's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS 2022) in order to check seat allotment and other details regarding admissions, once the CUET results are announced.

According to the notice issued by the NTA on September 13, students can make changes to particulars such as their name or their parents' names, their date of birth, gender, category, their Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) status and their choice of university.

Delhi University, in its notice, said that any student who opts for DU through this correction window will find their details uploaded on the varsity's CSAS 2022 within 48 hours of the NTA closing the correction window.