Two students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Gangapur in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district fell ill on Thursday, September 8, after taking the mid-day meal served at the school. The students, identified as Swathi, a resident of Rebbena mandal headquarters and Anusha from Gundi village, were rushed to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Rebbena mandal. Swathi, whose condition is said to be critical, was later shifted to a hospital in Mancherial for better treatment.

Incidentally, as many as six students of tribal schools in Kumurambheem-Asifabad and Adilabad districts have died in the last one month due to viral fevers or other seasonal diseases. The latest was the death of N Aishwarya, a Class VIII student of KGBV in Kagaznagar in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district on Wednesday, September 7, morning, allegedly due to food poisoning.

It is alleged that the authorities concerned are not visiting the institutions including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Ashram schools, Gurukul schools and Tribal Welfare Degree Colleges in regular intervals to check the quality of food being served to the students and monitor cleanliness in and around these institutions.

Parents of the students studying in these institutions alleged that the kitchen, classrooms and premises are not properly maintained. They alleged that substandard food is served at these schools to students.

Kula Nimrulan Vediki State President Papani Nagaraju, Secretary Kota Anand and others submitted a memorandum to Telangana State Child Rights Protection Commission Chairperson J Srinivasa Rao on Thursday seeking a thorough probe into the death of the students and action against the negligent officials.

Alleging that the students died due to the failure of the administration in providing treatment in time, they demanded health checkups be conducted in regular intervals for students staying in hostels. The organisation also demanded ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each be provided to the kin of the deceased students and also a government job to a family member.

Speaking to media persons, the organisation members said that Srinivas Rao responded to their memorandum positively and directed the ITDA project officers of Utnur and Collectors of Kumurambheem-Asifabad and Adilabad to take steps to protect the students.

ITDA officer took stock of the situation in Ashram school

Meanwhile, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer K Varun Reddy has directed the officials to provide better medical services to students in Ashram schools.

On Thursday, Varun Reddy made a surprise visit to the Eluru Ashram School in Panchkalpet mandal of Komarambheem-Asifabad district. During his visit, he inspected the medical camp being organised in the school and enquired about the medical services provided to the students. The official directed teachers and other staff to monitor the health condition of the students on a daily basis and in case of sickness, rush them to the hospital for proper treatment. He also directed them to provide nutritional food to the students as per the menu.

Varun Reddy asked the staff members to carry out fogging and spraying and to keep the hostel surroundings clean and free of stagnant water to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria. He also inspected the Tribal Welfare Degree College in Asifabad on the day.

Collector inspects tribal schools

Kumurambheem-Asifabad Collector Rahul Raj on Thursday visited the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) and Social Welfare Residential School in the district headquarters and directed the officials to take proper care of the health of students. He also inspected the kitchens and storerooms at these schools. He also instructed the officials to keep the surroundings clean. Later in the day, he released Swachh Gurukul posters.