A Class IX student of a private school in Jharkhand's Deoghar district was allegedly beaten and made to stand in the scorching sun by a non-teaching staff of the educational institute. As a result of standing in the sun, the student fainted, as alleged by his mother.

As informed by the police, the incident occurred on September 8. The mother of the 15-year-old boy lodged an FIR in this regard at the Rikhiya police station. She told that her son was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Deoghar, as per a report by the PTI.

"During school hours on Thursday, the bus in-charge of the school Sanjay Pandey beat my son brutally and made him stand in the scorching sun for three hours. Despite repeated requests, his appeal went unheard. When he fell unconscious, a school teacher took him home," the woman alleged in her complaint.

However, the school management has denied the allegation. "The students of Class IX-C were making noise in the classroom and doing mischievous acts. The staff Sanjay Pandey was passing by the class at that time. Hearing the hustle and bustle in the classroom, he asked all the students to stand outside the class as a token punishment," School Principal SM Mishra said.



He also said that the victim had some medical issues but the school had not been informed about it by the parents. "As per the school rule, parents need to inform school authorities if their children have any medical issues. We came to know now that the boy is under medication from his parents. However, we deny the allegation that the boy was beaten. Nobody beat him on the school campus," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Deoghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Subhash Chandra Jat said, "On the complaint of the mother, an FIR has been lodged and a search operation is on for the (accused) non-teaching staff."