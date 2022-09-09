The students who appeared for the CBSE Class X Compartment examination can access their mark sheets via https://results.cbse.nic.in and https://cbse.gov.in.

On September 19, 2022, photocopies of graded answer booklets will be obtained. The processing charge for each response book is Rs 500. The application for the re-evaluation procedure will begin on September 23, 2022. The processing charge is Rs 100 per question. Only candidates who have requested a photocopy of the assessed answer book will be able to request re-evaluation or contest the marks assigned to any question.

The candidate must decide whether to apply for one or many topics in advance. For further information, visit the CBSE official website.

Here are the steps to follow to see your mark sheet:

1) Go to one of these websites: https://results.cbse.nic.in/ or https://cbse.gov.in/

2) Once the webpage opens, click on “Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class X) Results 2022”

3) A new webpage will open. Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID as mentioned in your admit card

4) Click on submit and you will be able to view your results on the screen

5) A printout or a copy of the mark sheet may be taken for future reference