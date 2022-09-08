Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has been conferred with the highest global recognition with regards to literacy: UNESCO International Literacy Prize 2022.

The prize carries an endowment of US $20,000, a medal and a citation. It was given away at a global award ceremony organised by UNESCO in Côte d’Ivoire today, September 8, 2022.

As a grassroots organisation aimed at nation-building, KISS has the coveted recognition to be the fifth recipient from India and the first and only institute from Odisha to receive this international honour. It is also the third among Indian non-profit NGOs and the first Indian tribal-based organisation to be conferred with this award, which is a matter of pride for India.

The information about winning the UNESCO prize for KISS was announced by KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta during the celebration of International Literacy Day at the KISS campus. The announcement was met with a spontaneous outpouring of celebration by 30,000 KISS students.

KISS is a fully-free residential education institution. It was founded by Dr Samanta, a well-known educationist and social activist. It provides scope for comprehensive development, vocational and sports empowerment for 70,000 tribal children (30,000 children pursuing education at campus and 40,000 alumni).

Founded in 1993 with 125 students, it has grown to become the world's largest educational institution for tribal children. KISS has collaborated with various UN bodies and international organisations. It has been in special consultative status with ECOSOC since 2015, affiliated to the UN Department of Public Information besides being conferred with a plethora of accolades and awards for its initiative at tribal empowerment and education. KISS is a constituent unit of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the technical university founded by Dr Samanta.