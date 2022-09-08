According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), the online registration for Class XI non-plan admissions in Delhi government schools began today, September 8. DoE informed that the registration of candidates will continue till September 13 and schools allotted to registered candidates will be displayed on September 16.



"Submission and verification of documents for admission in allotted schools has to be done between September 17 to September 21. Forms for registration are available on the home page of the department's website," a DoE circular said, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

What are non-plan admissions?

Non-plan admissions are for those students who have been out of school. It includes students who dropped out for some reason, students whose parents have been transferred from different states to Delhi and also students who come from unrecognised schools.

The DoE has stated that in certain cases, it may provide relaxation in the upper age limit for students to take admissions. The same is mentioned in the DoE circular announcing the commencement of the application process.

"Director of Education at his discretion may provide relaxation in upper age to any deserving student (not covered under existing provisions) to remove the hardship on the grounds such as disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student," the circular states, as per PTI.