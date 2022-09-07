The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the tentative schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022. The counselling process will begin on September 15.

Details about round one

The registration process for seat allotment in this round will be conducted between September 15 to September 23 until 12 pm and the fees can be paid till 8 pm. Additionally, the choice filling window will be open between September 20 to September 25 till 11.55 pm.

The result will be announced on September 28 for round one.

Details about round two

The registration process for seat allotment in this round will be conducted between October 10 to October 14 until 12 pm and the fees can be paid till 8 pm. Additionally, the choice filling window will be open between October 11 to October 14 till 11.55 pm. The result will be announced on October 19 for round two.

Details about mop-up round

The registration process for seat allotment in this round will be conducted between October 31 to November 4 until 12 pm and the fees can be paid till 8 pm. Additionally, the choice filling window will be open between November 1 to November 5 till 11.55 pm. The result will be announced on November 9 for this round.

The counselling process is set to begin after, in May this year, several NEET PG aspirants had urged authorities to postpone the exam by 40 days as it was clashing with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.