The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), declared on Wednesday, September 7, the Class XII compartment results. Students can access their scores on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The scorecards can also be viewed on the mobile app - UMANG -web.umang.gov.in.

Here is how you can check your results:

1. Log onto the official website of CBSE on cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the results link available on the homepage.

3. Click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2022 link.

4. Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

5. Check the result and download it for future use.

Compartment and improvement examinations for Class XII were held on August 23. The results of the main examinations for Class XII were declared on July 22, as stated in a report by ANI.

The CBSE is providing a combined marksheet-cum-passing certificate to all the compartment category candidates who have been declared passed in the examination at the time of declaration of the result itself, the Board said, as per ANI. For all students who have been declared passed, their combined marksheet-cum-passing certificate, along with the migration certificate, will be made available in DigiLocker. Both digital documents can be used for the purpose of admission to institutes of higher education.

The Board will also start the process for verification of marks for the students who are not satisfied with their performance in compartment examinations with effect from September 9. Thereafter, the facility of providing photocopies of evaluated answer books and reevaluation will also be made available, the CBSE said in a statement, as per ANI.