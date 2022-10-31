To mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Uttar Pradesh government organised the Run for Unity programme today, October 31. Students from almost all government primary schools in the state participated in the programme. The event was organised as per the Central Government's orders to all the educational institutions across India to observe Sardar Patel's birthday, which is now known as Unity Day.

UP's Director of Basic Education, Shubha Singh, issued an order in this regard to all the Divisional Assistant Directors of Education and District Basic Education Officers, as per a report by IANS. The programme was held in the schools between 7-8 am today after the morning assembly. As per the issued government order, the students were allowed to run short or long distances, at their convenience. The order directed that special efforts be made to include children from marginalised areas, disabled children and children from the streets in the race as well.



The order also stated that the school principal, headmaster or a senior teacher would inform students about Sardar Patel and his contribution to national integration. Additionally, speech and debate competitions were required to be organised in every school on the contribution of Patel to uniting India. The schools were asked to organise prayer meetings dedicated to Patel too. An exhibition based on the contribution and life of Patel would also be organised as per the order. The content produced for the exhibition will be translated into regional languages and shared on social media platforms and the school website, as per IANS.