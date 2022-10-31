The Narayana Olympiad School in Kodigehalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka, is embroiled in controversy once more. This time, it has been alleged that the school administration forged its No Objection Certificate (NOC). It may be noted that the school was in the news earlier over allegations of collecting excess fees and harassing students. Even the parents are displeased with the school administration, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Chief Fire Officer for the High Grounds Fire Station, Mahesh R, registered a complaint against the school alleging that the administration had forged its NOC and faked the name of the official who issued the document. Following the complaint, the Kodigehalli Police filed an FIR against the school under various Sections (465, 468, 471, 472, 474 and 420) of the IPC pertaining to forgery and cheating.

According to parents' associations, the case has been expected for a long time now, with the school being allegedly notorious for flouting regulations. “The issue had started during the COVID-19 period, when we had reports of the school not adhering to the fee reductions ordered by the government and High Court," said BN Yoganand, President of the Karnataka State Private School and College Parent Association's Co-Ordination Forum, as per TNIE.

He added that while the Block Education Officers were involved in resolving the issues, parents had faced harassment from the school authorities, leading them to file several RTIs over the school's conduct. “We had found many inconsistencies, including building and fire safety violations, as well as falsifying of CBSE, NOC and other certificates,” Yoganand stated. He informed that the parents had approached several departments, including the High Grounds Fire Station, to verify the school's documents. “We had found that the NOC was falsified and signed under the name of a non-existent officer, which is why we have registered a forgery case,” Chief Fire Officer Mahesh agreed, as per TNIE.