Following the death of Shilpa Shree, the student who was crushed by a BMTC bus on the Bangalore University campus on October 23, students of the University have called for an ‘open discussion’ with faculty and administration tomorrow, October 28.



Shilpa, who was 22, was pursuing her MSc in Mathematics at Bangalore University. After her critical injuries, she was in a medically-induced coma. Sources told TNIE that she passed away around 4.30 am. The last rites were conducted on Sunday (October 23) afternoon.



The students have been demanding that the government give compensation of at least Rs 1.5 crore to Shilpa’s family, as well as offer her family members government jobs, to ensure they are well taken care of. The BU PG and Research Scholars' Union issued a letter on October 27, stating that, “The Union which had been protesting continuously for three days in favour of Shilpa Shree, withdrew the protest as per the assurances of the government representatives and opinions of professors association.”



They added that despite waiting for three to four days following the passing away of the student, the State government has not acted upon their promises.



As a result, an open discussion to pay condolences to the student, will be held tomorrow at 5.30 pm with the faculty in front of the administration office, wherein, the compensation demands will also be addressed, Lokesh Ram, Vice-President of the BU PG and Research Scholars' Union told EdexLive.