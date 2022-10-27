An EdTech company, Jaro Education and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, one of the top business schools in India, have teamed up to offer a one-of-its-kind executive certification programme on public and corporate leadership, as per the press release put out by Jaro Education . The Jaro website is currently taking applications for this programme.

The aim of the programme is to upskill professionals and public leaders to lead in the VUCA (Vulnerability, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity) World, which is characterised by constant and unpredictable changes. The strategic partnership of IIM Indore and Jaro Education will offer a wide range of social science disciplines including psychology, political sociology, public policy and international relations. The eight-month long programme at IIM Indore will use a tried-and-true teaching methodology that includes a well-balanced combination of lectures, case studies, project work, term papers and assignments, etc.

The course is also designed to assist managers in comprehending the idea of political risks and regions, their evolution in the past and future, and will offer qualified tools and frameworks for managing political risk. The lectures of the course will be provided by renowned faculty of IIM Indore along with 75 hours of learning via the Jaro Education platform in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. At IIM Indore, the aspirants will also be able to partake in a 3-day immersive campus experience.

“We're excited to work with IIM Indore, one of the most reputed B-School in the country. Today's leadership problem needs to be understood in light of the broader shifts in society,” said Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education, adding, “With IIM Indore faculty experts, learners will get extensive exposure to develop the leadership perspective required in this VUCA World, which enables them to take stronger decisions, become more efficient, open doors to new growth opportunities and evolve in a paradigm of the connected world.”

Criteria for eligibility and selection:

The candidates must be entrepreneurs or working professionals.

The applicant must hold a diploma (10+2+3), a degree (10+2+3 or an equivalent), or a postgraduate degree in any field recognised by the UGC or AICTE, with a minimum cumulative score of 50% at either the UG or PG level.

In addition, the applicant must have at least 3+ years of work experience after finishing the required schooling.

The program's application process is currently open,and those with professional experience with the aim to advance their careers in this area should apply. For more information, please visit : https://landingpages. jaroeducation.com/corporate- and-public-leadership-in-a- vuca-world-iim-indore