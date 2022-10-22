This year's admission process to Delhi university will wrap up earlier as more than 70,000 candidates accepted their admission just two days after the release of the first seat allocation list. According to the university, 71,741 candidates have accepted the admissions. Among these, 54,295 students' admission is under process at the varsity colleges. A total of approximately 70,000 seats are offered by the university this year under 79 undergraduate programmes, however, more than ninety per cent of candidates accepted the admission in the first list, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

"We are expecting that most of the seats will be filled in the first allocation list. Till now, candidates have accepted admission in prestigious colleges and popular courses, but still, there are few seats left at the off-campus colleges," said Vikas Gupta, Registrar, University of Delhi. " This year, We did not receive any student grievances. The admission process till now is going smoothly," said Gupta.

He further said that though there is very less possibility of the second list, University will continue with the mid-entry admission. This year, University has added a provision of mid-entry for the candidates who have failed to apply for CSAS-2022 due to any reasons within the stipulated time. Candidates have to pay Rs 1000 as a mid-entry fee. Meanwhile, University has extended the deadline to accept admission to 11.59 pm, today, October 22 and October 24 for the online fee payment.

For participating in the subsequent CSAS rounds, the candidates must take the admission whenever it is offered to them, stated the Registrar in a release. The window for the 'upgrade' or 're-ordering the higher preferences' for the second round of CSAS shall be available from 5.00 pm, October 25 till 04.59 pm, October 27 in respect of only those candidates who have been granted admission and paid the fees. Other candidates who have not been allocated seats in the first round of CSAS shall be considered for the second round of CSAS subject to the availability of seats and allocation policy stated in CSAS.