The Supreme Court today, October 21, refused to entertain a plea by a mother for her son who is a law student and has been detained under the Kerala law on prevention of anti-social activities for the last four months. A Bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that the mother's counsel failed to substantiate his submission that the state advisory board had supported their case against detention stated a report on PTI. The plea was then withdrawn by the counsel.

The mother of the law student Jayahseela TM, a native of Kozhikode, Kerala, has not taken this issue to the Supreme Court against the order of the High Court on this case as reported by PTI. The detainee has been under preventive detention for more than 110 days and the Kerala High Court had given time to law enforcement authorities last month to secure the opinion of the law department on his detention, said the mother of the detainee.

The report stated that the plea requested by the counsel was to cancel the detention for the student without delay. Lawyer K Varghese mentioned that the matter is for urgent hearing on Thursday before the Bench headed b the CJI. "List it for tomorrow," the CJI had said on Thursday. The plea had made Kerala, the Advisory Board under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act and the Additional Chief Secretary of the home department as parties as reported by PTI.