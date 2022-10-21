The first seat allotment list for Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes is out. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the list and the candidates can check the list on the official website, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Moreover, the candidates need to block their seats to confirm their admissions before October 23. According to the notice, on October 22, the second merit list will be released followed by the release of the third and supernumerary seat list on October 27.

Steps to check the list:

1. Visit the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in

2. On the right, under the option 'Important links' click on the link to your programme

3. You will be directed to a new page. Login with the application number, password and captcha

4. Click on submit

5. Seat allotment list will appear on your screen

JNU is accepting this year's admissions to its UG programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). JNU is one of the last central universities in Delhi that has started its registration for UG programme admissions. Jamia Millia Islamia started the process last month and on September 12, Delhi University launched its portal for admissions.