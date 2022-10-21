The Bangalore University (BU) issued a circular that barred students from directly reaching out to the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar with their grievances without prior permission.



“It has been observed that students, including research scholars and those staying at the university hostels come to meet the registrar and vice-chancellor directly. These kinds of visits without prior permission are violation of protocol and hereafter students have to submit their grievances to the head of the respective departments,” the circular that was issued on October 16, that EdexLive has a copy of, stated.



Officials from the university said that they are currently busy preparing to seek National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation. “So we thought smaller issues related to food and others can be dealt with by the respective department heads instead of students coming to the VC directly,” said Mahesh Babu, Registrar of BU.



Students can visit the respective Departmental Disciplinary Committees with their issues, the registrar said. “If it is beyond their capacity, then it can be referred to the VC or Registrar,” he said.



Some students had earlier claimed that this would restrict students’ freedom within the university. “But we spoke to the Registrar, he said this is to establish discipline and smooth functioning in university.... not to clinch student freedom,” Lokesh Ram Vice-President of the BU Postgraduate and Research Scholars Union informed EdexLive.



Earlier this month, protests erupted on campus after two students were critically injured due to moving traffic inside the Jnanabharathi campus. Both students are still in critical condition, Lokesh informed.