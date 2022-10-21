The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi issued a notice today, Friday, October 21, regarding the "Medical Care arrangements for Honorable sitting Members of Parliament in AIIMS," stating, "Letter dated 17th Oct 2022 on the subject cited above may be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect."

This notice seems to have a positive response as @FordaIndia, the official Twitter handle for the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association, took to Twitter to share the circular and posted, "A voice of reason, rationale and resolve can make a big difference. We thank everyone for their support and stand against the VIP culture in healthcare. It’s a shared success!"

Recently AIIMS came up with standard operating procedures for Members of Parliament to streamline treatment facilities. The SOPs include providing a nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate medical care arrangements, as stated in a report by PTI. However, this move drew sharp criticism from a section of doctors who have named this as "VIP culture" at the premier health institute.

This was opposed by a number of doctors' associations such as the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association). FORDA had tweeted, "We condemn VIP culture. No patient should suffer at the cost of another's privileges. That being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn't hamper patient care."

Similarly, FAIMA's President Rohan Krishnan tweeted saying, "Requesting @PMOIndia & @mansukhmandviya to take cognisance of the letter released by Director @aiims_nd and take appropriate action against him for promoting VIP culture. @FAIMA_INDIA_ condemns the move by #DrSrinivas as it promotes VIP culture, ignorance of general pts. & Violence"