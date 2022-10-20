The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KCET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) mock allotment after 10 AM tomorrow, October 21 on the official website www.kea.kar.nic.in/. The KEA will release the KCET Counselling 2022 for round 1 on October 28, after 2 pm. Two rounds of allotment, along with a second extended round and a special round, will be conducted by the authorities.



Candidates who have made a selection of courses and colleges in option entry, that ended on October 19, will be considered for seat allocation in the mock seat allotment that opens tomorrow. After the results of the KCET 2022, which were published on July 30, the KEA began accepting registrations for the KCET counselling 2022. The candidates who have successfully registered through the official website are now awaiting seat allocation. The results of the seat allocation will determine whether or not the candidates have been assigned their preferred seats.

The KEA will release the mock seat allotment 2022 on October 21 at 10 AM on their official website so that students can view the seats that have been assigned to them on the official website and modify their selections if required. After the announcement of the mock allotment candidates will be able to change, modify, add or delete per how they want to be allocated.